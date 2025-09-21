Man Bludgeons Wife To Death With Wooden Plank In Odisha

Bhubaneswar: In a gruesome case of domestic violence, a woman was allegedly bludgeoned to death by her husband following a family dispute in Mayurbhanj district on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Satyabhama Mahant, was attacked while resting at her home in Sansa village under Betnoti police limits. Police said her husband, Ganesh Mahant (45), struck her on the head with a wooden plank after a heated argument, causing fatal injuries.

At the time of the incident, the couple’s daughter and several neighbours had gone to the forest to collect firewood. When they returned, they found Satyabhama lying in a pool of blood.

Villagers immediately alerted Betnoti police, who reached the spot with a forensic team and began an investigation. The accused has since been detained for questioning.

Police sources said preliminary evidence points to a sudden escalation of a domestic quarrel, though the exact motive is still under investigation.

This is the second case of spousal murder reported in Odisha in recent months. In July, Jayanti Kujur, an Anganwadi worker from Joda village under Gurundia block in Sundargarh district, was found murdered and stuffed inside a sack allegedly by her husband, Laxman Oram, whose crime shocked the local community.

According to social activist Suchismita Prusty, both incidents have once again raised concerns over rising cases of domestic violence and the urgent need for stronger awareness and support systems to protect women in vulnerable households.