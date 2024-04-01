Man Attacked With Acid by Son-in-Law, Dies

Kakinada: A 60-year-old man, Pragada Nageswara Rao, of Lakkavaram village in Jangareddygudem mandal of Eluru district, has died in an acid attack. The police suspect his son-in-law of the attack, possibly stemming from a domestic dispute, who reportedly poured acid on Nageswara Rao while he was sleeping in the front yard of his house on Sunday midnight.

According to Lakkavaram police, Nageswara Rao's eldest daughter had been married to Sangisetty Ramesh from Vallipatla village of T. Narsapuram mandal for 25 years. However, for the past year, she had been separated from her husband due to alleged physical and mental abuse, seeking refuge at her father's home.

Nageswara Rao had admonished his son-in-law on multiple occasions. Angered by Nageswara Rao's refusal to send his daughter back to him, Ramesh purportedly poured acid mixed with battery water over Nageswara Rao's body, causing him to scream in agony. Family members rushed him to the Area Hospital at Jangareddygudem, from where he was shifted to the Government Hospital at Eluru. He succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

A case has been registered by sub-inspector Sudhir of Lakkavaram, with circle inspector P. Rajesh of Jangareddygudem leading the investigation. DSP Upputuri Ravichandra visited the scene, confirming the deployment of special teams to apprehend the suspect.