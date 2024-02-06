Top
Man Arrested in Rs 3.48 Crore Cigarette Bust for GST Evasion

DC Correspondent
5 Feb 2024 7:09 PM GMT
Man Arrested in Rs 3.48 Crore Cigarette Bust for GST Evasion
In a major crackdown, the Anti-Evasion wing of Tirupati Central GST Commissionerate arrested a man and seized cigarettes worth Rs 3.48 crore for alleged Goods and Services Tax (GST) evasion. (Representation Image: DC)

Tirupati: In a major crackdown, the Anti-Evasion wing of Tirupati Central GST Commissionerate arrested a man and seized cigarettes worth Rs 3.48 crore for alleged Goods and Services Tax (GST) evasion.

Bigendra Kumar Singh, director of Goldstep Tobacco Private Limited (Patna), was arrested under the CGST Act for his role in the smuggling attempt.

A consignment of 56.1 lakh cigarettes, concealed as safety matchboxes, was seized in Anantapur on February 1.

Investigation revealed Singh's involvement, leading to his arrest.

This is the second major cigarette smuggling bust by Tirupati CGST this year.

The Commissionerate has detected Rs 43.46 crore in GST evasion, recovering Rs 35.99 crore, including Rs 5.83 crore from cigarette seizures.

Officials reiterated their commitment to curbing such activities and taking stern action against offenders.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
