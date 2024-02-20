Mahadev Betting App: ED To Question Nitish Dhawan

Visakhapatnam: ED has taken up an investigation on the Mahadev betting app scam registered in Vizag.

One person was arrested in the case. The court allowed the probing agency to arrest Nitish Dhawan, already in Chhattisgarh jail. The court permitted ED to take Dhawan for remand for eight days.

ED will produce Diwan in Visakhapatnam Court and investigate. Dhawan has collected thousands of crores through the Mahadev betting app across the country.

ED has taken up an investigation on the Mahadev betting app scam registered in Vizag on Monday.

Earlier, the agency found that the Mahadev betting app was moving money through hawala under the guise of a betting app. In the past, assets worth `417 crore were seized.

Many names from Bollywood have also come to light in this case. It was then the ED arrested Mahadev betting app director Nitish Diwan.