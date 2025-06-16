Lufthansa Hyd-bound Flight Diverted Back To Frankfurt Over 'Bomb Threat'

Mumbai/Hyderabad: A Frankfurt-Hyderabad flight of Lufthansa was diverted back to its origin airport on Sunday due to a "bomb threat", the airline said.

"Out of an abundance of caution, Lufthansa flight LH752 from Frankfurt to Hyderabad returned to its point of departure after authorities were made aware of a bomb threat posted on social media," Lufthansa spokesperson said in the statement.

In Hyderabad, airport sources on Monday said, "A bomb threat email targeting Lufthansa flight LH 752 was received at the Hyderabad airport at 18:01 hrs on 15th June 2025."

They said a bomb threat assessment committee was formed and all procedures were followed as per standard operating procedure. In the interest of safety, the airline was advised to divert back to the origin or the nearest suitable airport.

Flight LH 752 -- operated by a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner aircraft -- departed from Frankfurt at 14.29 hours instead of its scheduled departure time of 13.05 hours, as per flight tracking website flightradar24.com.

The aircraft was to land in Hyderabad at 1.20 hours, as per the website.