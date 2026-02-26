Lucknow NEET Aspirant Kills Father Due to Alleged Study Pressure

In a shocking crime from Lucknow, a young man allegedly shot his own father, dismembered the body, and hid the remains inside a blue drum. Akshat Pratap Singh, a 21-year old NEET aspirant and a first year B-Com student from Lucknow, was allegedly pressurized by his own father Manavendra Singh, as he failed to crack the NEET exam.

A senior police official said that the rifle and the saw used to chop the body have been recovered as well as parts of the dismembered body.

The accused had allegedly dismembered his father’s body, concealing the torso in a blue plastic drum, while threatening his younger sister into silence. Over the last four days, Akshat Pratap Singh reportedly attempted to mislead the authorities, filing a fake missing person report.

Police sources said that Manvendra and his son, Akshat, had a heated exchange on Friday during which the former had scolded him for not being able to crack the NEET exam. The furious father had pointed his rifle at Akshat, but the son then snatched the rifle from his father and fired at him, killing him on the spot.

Akshat's younger sister, who was in another room, rushed there after hearing the sound and found her father lying in a pool of blood. She was threatened and then locked up in a room for four days during which Akshat chopped the body and disposed of parts of it.

Akshat had later bought a blue drum in which he had allegedly filled it with acid to dissolve remaining body parts. Akshat also stuffed the severed limbs into the sleeping bag and disposed of them near Sadrauna on the outskirts of Lucknow. Police believe he was waiting for an opportunity to dispose of the drum containing the torso. Sources said he had already procured 10 litres of kerosene and was planning to incinerate the remains.

Later on, Akshat had filed a report in the police staton that his father, Manavednra Singh had gone missing, and also implying that his father might have committed suicide. This report was filed on 20th February. It was only later, due to fear of the police, he confessed to his crimes and was taken into custody.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Vikrant Vir said police had been investigating the missing-person case when the son was extensively questioned. He admitted that a dispute had arisen with his father and that he had shot him.

Senior police officials and a forensic team inspected the crime scene in detail and collected evidence. The body parts that have been discovered, have been sent for post-mortem examination. The accused remains in police custody.

Meanwhile Akshat, when the media questioned him about the crime, replied saying, “It happened by mistake.”

Akshat was allegedly uninterested in studies and had resisted his father's wish that he become a doctor. Sources said this academic pressure had created a long-standing, volatile relationship between them.

Reports indicate that Akshat also had alleged criminal tendencies; he had stolen cash and jewelry from his own house, and blamed the maid for the theft.

Further investigations are still ongoing.









This article is written by Satvik AVP, a student of Loyola Academy, Secunderabad, interning with Deccan Chronicle.