Lovers consume pesticide, girl dies

Kurnool: Lovers, residents of Chetnihalli village in Mantralayam mandal, consumed pesticide late on Wednesday, following refusal of their parents to give consent for their marriage.

The girl, who was a minor and pursuing her second year intermediate through the open school system, died. Her lover, identified as Siva, worked as a tailor in the same village.

Area sub-inspector D. Gopi said the duo had consumed pesticide on outskirts of the Kosigi village. Locals rushed them to the Kurnool Government General Hospital for treatment. The girl succumbed to her injuries on Wednesday while undergoing treatment.

Police have registered a case and investigations are on.