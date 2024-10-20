Loud blast in Delhi's Rohini, emergency services respond

New Delhi: A loud blast took place near a CRPF school in Prashant Vihar area in Delhi's Rohini on Sunday morning. No one was injured in the incident, officials said. A bomb squad and a police forensic team have been rushed to the spot near the CRPF school, Sector 14, Rohini to ascertain the source of the explosion that was reported around 7.50 am. Senior police officers, including from the crime branch and the Special Cell, as well as the fire brigade reached the spot. Police said the wall of the school, nearby shops and a car received damage and the area has been cordoned off. Plumes of smoke could be seen billowing from the spot. A purported video of the aftermath of the explosion also surfaced on social media showing thick dense white smoke. Delhi Fire Services (DFS) said they received a call regarding a blast "near the boundary wall" of the CRPF school. "We immediately rushed two fire engines to the spot. There was no fire and no one was injured due to the blast, so our vehicle returned," DFS officials said. A senior police officer said, "Our forensic team and crime unit are at the spot to collect samples from the blast location. It could be a firecracker, but we are investigating the entire matter from all angles," the officer said. Police said they are checking the CCTV footage of the spot. In a statement, police said they received a PCR call at 7.47 am regarding a loud blast. "SHO of Prashant Vihar and staff reached the spot, where the school wall was found damaged with a foul smell. The glasses of a nearby shop and a car parked near the shop were found to be damaged. No one was injured," they said. "A crime team, Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team and bomb disposal squad are called to the spot. The crime spot has been cordoned off. A fire brigade team is on the spot," it said. Police said they are trying to ascertain the cause of the blast. Another senior police officer said, "Our bomb disposal teams are checking the nearby area. We have also sounded an alert to nearby police stations to increase vigil and checking. Foot patrolling has also been intensified in different markets. We request everyone to inform the police immediately if they see any suspected item." People in the area rushed out of their houses and shops after they heard the blast. "It was around 7.30 am when we heard a very loud noise. We thought that an LPG cylinder exploded nearby. We immediately informed the police and the fire brigade about the matter. Many glass panes of several shops got shattered," a local resident said. Rakesh Gupta, who lives nearby, said people came out of their houses immediately after the explosion. "We are very confused about what has happened. Police teams are investigating," Gupta said. Sumit, who runs a sunglasses shop very close to the blast spot, said, "My window panes got shattered. Everything inside my shop fell on the ground. It was a very intense blast," he said.













