Top
Home » NationCrime

Liquor bottles worth Rs 1,75,000 seized in Anakapalle

Crime
DC Correspondent
26 Jan 2024 8:27 PM GMT
Liquor bottles worth Rs 1,75,000 seized in Anakapalle
x
Police personnel display around 909 liquor bottles worth Rs1,75,000 which were seized from a house at Miriyala Colony in Anakapalli on Friday. (Photo by Arrangement)

Visakhapatnam: The officers of the Special Enforcement Bureau seized 909 liquor bottles with an estimated value of approximately Rs1,75,000 in Anakapalle on Thursday.

The raid was conducted by station Inspector D. Anil Kumar at a residence on the 3rd Street of Miryala Colony in Anakapalli town. The confiscated liquor includes 719 quarter bottles, 179 beer bottles, and 11 full bottles.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.

SEB police personnel, including SS Srinivas, Jayanthi, Prasanna, Satthibabu, Venkatesh, and Shakuntala took part in the raid.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Anakapalli D. Anil Kumar investigating liquor bottles 
India Southern States Andhra Pradesh Vishakhapatnam 
DC Correspondent
About the AuthorDC Correspondent

    Latest News

    Next Story
    X