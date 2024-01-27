Liquor bottles worth Rs 1,75,000 seized in Anakapalle

Visakhapatnam: The officers of the Special Enforcement Bureau seized 909 liquor bottles with an estimated value of approximately Rs1,75,000 in Anakapalle on Thursday.

The raid was conducted by station Inspector D. Anil Kumar at a residence on the 3rd Street of Miryala Colony in Anakapalli town. The confiscated liquor includes 719 quarter bottles, 179 beer bottles, and 11 full bottles.

The police have registered a case and are investigating.

SEB police personnel, including SS Srinivas, Jayanthi, Prasanna, Satthibabu, Venkatesh, and Shakuntala took part in the raid.