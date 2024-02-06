Kolkata: Love triangle, intimate pics led to Pune trader’s murder by girlfriend

Guwahati: A love triangle that started in Kolkata ended in a brutal murder of a resident of Pune at a five-star hotel in Guwahati was solved swiftly by the police before the accused could fly back to Kolkata.

The victim, Sandip Suresh Kamble, a car dealer from Pune, was found dead in a five-star hotel in Guwahati. Hotel staff, who informed the police, discovered him lying on the floor of his room, bleeding profusely from his nose.

The accused Anjali Shaw, who worked at a restaurant at the Kolkata airport, had been in a relationship with Kamble since they met at the airport last year. This caused complications as Anjali was already in a relationship with her co-accused Rakesh Shaw, who had been pressurising her to marry him. The situation became even more complicated when Anjali revealed during her interrogation to police that Kamble had intimate pictures of her on his phone.

In an attempt to resolve the issue, Anjali and Rakesh planned to confront Kamble about the photos. Initially, they had planned to meet at the Kolkata airport, but Kamble changed the location to Guwahati, where he booked a room in a luxurious five-star hotel.

The couple flew to Guwahati together but parted ways on reaching there. Rakesh booked a room for himself in the same hotel without Kamble's knowledge.

As per their plan, Anjali was joined by Kamble in the city and they checked into the hotel together, police said. Meanwhile, Rakesh also arrived separately.

During their meeting, Rakesh's arrival enraged Kamble and a fight erupted between the two. The fight left Kamble injured, seeing which the couple fled. They also took away two mobile phones belonging to Kamble - which allegedly had their intimate photos.

A phone call from Rakesh later in the day alerted the hotel authorities and they informed the Guwahati city police. The police went through the hotel register, CCTV footage, and airport passengers' list to zero in on the two suspects. Anjali and Rakesh were arrested near the airport before they could board the 9:15 pm flight to Kolkata.

The police said that the body was recovered from the 9th floor of Radisson Blu hotel following which a probe has been initiated.

Police have also found that Kamble was married and had a child at home in Pune.

The Guwahati police said that the investigation so far has indicated that the couple travelled to the city with the target of killing Kamble, who is suspected to be the woman’s former boyfriend.