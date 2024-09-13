Kolkata: Court rejects CBI plea for narco test on accused of rape & murder of doctor

Kolkata: A city court on Friday refused the CBI the permission to conduct a narco analysis test on Sanjoy Roy, the arrested civic police volunteer accused of rape and murder of an on-duty lady doctor at R G Kar Medical College and Hospital (RGKMCH) on August 9.

Sanjoy, who is now in jail custody, was produced by the CBI at the Sealdah Court to obtain his consent which is mandatory to undergo the narco analysis test. But Sanjoy did not agree like he did earlier in the case of a polygraph test. The judge noted his decision and rejected the plea of the CBI.

According to sources, the CBI wanted the narco analysis test on Sanjoy after finding inconsistencies in his statement during the polygraph test recently. During the day a CBI team took the victim's parents to RGKMCH to verify their allegations that they were not allowed to see their daughter's body after it was found on August 9 and was made to wait for hours.

Meanwhile, chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced financial compensation for each family of those patients who died due to lack of health services, hit by the junior doctors’ ceasework, at various government hospitals in the last one month. She posted on X-handle, “It is sad and unfortunate that we have lost 29 precious lives due to disruption in health services because of long drawn cease work by junior doctors. In order to extend a helping hand to the bereaved families, State Government announces a token financial relief of Rs. 2 lakh to family members of each deceased person.”