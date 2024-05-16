Top
Karnataka Make Liquor Seized in Adoni

DC Correspondent
15 May 2024 6:37 PM GMT
The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) on Wednesday, arrested three people and seized 20 boxes containing Karnataka-made liquor at Virupapuram, Thangadona Arch in Adoni mandal. (Representational Image: DC)

Kurnool: The Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) on Wednesday, arrested three people and seized 20 boxes containing Karnataka-made liquor at Virupapuram, Thangadona Arch in Adoni mandal.

The SEB Circle Inspector, Vinnylatha, said that the accused — Kotakonda Papanna, Thuravagallu Narasanna, and Musanapalli Dhanunjay — were arrested in connection with the case. Authorities seized 20 boxes containing 1,920 packets of Karnataka liquor from their possession, along with the vehicle used for transportation. SEB personnel Somasekhar and Srinivas were also involved in the raids.

