Karnataka: Four members of a family murdered

Four individuals, including the son of the Gadag Municipality Vice President, were found murdered in a house situated in Dasara Oni during the early hours of Friday.The victims have been identified as Karthik (27), Parashuram Hadimani (55), his wife Lakshmi Hadimani (45), and their daughter Akanksha Hadimani (16). Karthik is the son of Gadag Municipality vice president Sunanda Bakale.The Hadimani family, hailing from Koppal, came to Gadag to attend a function and opted to stay in their relative Sunanda's house overnight.The bodies of Karthik and Parashuram were found in a room on the first floor, while Lakshmi and Akanksha were discovered in a room on the ground floor.Giving details about the incident Sunanda's husband told reporters, "At around 2.45 am, there was a knock on the room door. We asked who it was and receiving no satisfactory response, we suspected potential thieves. Immediately, I contacted the police control room, providing our location. Within 15 minutes, they arrived. We remained indoors, unaware of the tragedy unfolding outside."Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vikash Kumar Vikash told reporters that special teams have been formed, intensifying the investigation from all possible angles."We have recovered the weapon used in the crime. It appears that multiple assailants were involved," he said.Minister HK Patil visited the scene of the crime.