Karnataka: Congress corporator objects to CM's reaction to his daughter's death

Hubballi: Congress corporator Niranjan Hiremath, the father of the deceased Neha expressed dissatisfaction with Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's characterization of his daughter's murder as stemming from "personal reasons."

Neha who was stabbed several times on the college campus lost her life on Thursday. The police arrested Fayaz in connection to the case.

Today, Neha's last rites were performed which was attended by thousands of people.

Speaking to reporters, Niranjan Hiremath voiced his dismay at the Chief Minister's remarks, questioning the attribution of the crime to "personal reasons."

"I have lost my daughter and am dejected. In such circumstances, such statements are deeply distressing. What does he mean by 'personal reasons'? Are we relatives? Do we have business dealings with them? How can he make such statements? This is disagreeable," Hiremath said.

"I am a Congress Corporator and a grieving father. My family members are sad and scared in light of the tragedy," he said urging for greater sensitivity in public statements.

He stated that Shamanur Shivashankarappa, the Veerashaiva Lingayat community leader had reached out to offer support.

"Shamanur Shivashankarappa called me and reassured me not to be fearful but to speak the truth. He assured me of support," he added.

Hiremath was also hurt by the messages making rounds putting the blame on his daughter.

"He (the accused) should either be encountered or hanged," Hiremath said.

According to sources, Fayaz, originally from Belagavi district, had made overtures seeking her attention persistently. Neha had informed her family about this. It is said that Neha's family had started searching for marriage proposals for her, which allegedly angered Fayaz.