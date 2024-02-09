Kamareddy Dalit woman, her lover stripped; assaulted

Nizamabad: A group of people at Ramareddy village in Machareddy mandal of Kamareddy district stripped a Dalit woman and her lover, tied the naked duo to a pole, and assaulted the two.

The incident took place on Thursday night. Video clips of the Dalit woman and Mudiraj man being stripped and beaten up have gone viral on social media on Friday.

According to police, Sandhani Naresh, 30, of Akkapur village left his wife and has been living with a-25-year-old Dalit woman in Ramareddy mandal headquarters. Naresh belongs to the Mudiraj community and is working at a rice mill.

Family members and relatives of Naresh’s first wife came to Ramareddy on Thursday night and attacked the couple at their house. They stripped the two naked, tied them to a pole, threw chilli powder on them and assaulted the two.

Later, the first wife and her relatives took the couple to Akkapur village and again assaulted them.

After the incident went viral and came to light, Ramareddy police rescued the victims on Friday and shifted them to the Kamareddy Government Hospital. The condition of the Dalit woman and Mudiraj man is stable.

Ramareddy police have registered a case. Ramareddy and Machareddy police have initiated action to arrest the assaulters.

Kamareddy district superintendent of police Ch. Sindhu Sharma said no one will be spared for the attack on the couple. “The accused will be arrested,” she declared.

Kamareddy police have arrested five persons, including two women, for the attack on the Dalit woman. They have been identified as Nagarapu Yellaiah, Nagarapu Bhagyalaxmi and Nagarapu Sandhya, first wife of Sandhani Naresh, and Millar Ravi and Putta Narsimlu, all of Akkapur village.

Kamareddy DSP R. Prakash said the accused will be sent to judicial remand on Saturday.