Kakinada: Youth Gets 2.5-Year Jail in Pocso Case

Kakinada: A Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Special Court sentenced a 23-year-old youth K. Sudhir Kumar alias Sidhu of Bommuru in Rajamahendravaram Rural mandal to two years and six months in jail and a fine of Rs 2,500.

According to Bommuru police, on the night of July26, 2020, the victim girl had gone to a grocery shop. The accused forcibly grabbed the girl’s hands, dragged her to his cart and forcibly kissed her. He threatened the girl to kill her if she informs her parents about the incident.

However, the girl informed her mother, who lodged a complaint with Bommuru police.

Sub-inspector R. Shivaji registered a case under the Pocso Act and transferred the case to the DISHA police station. After the trial of the case in the Pocso court, with public prosecutor Pithani Srinivasa Rao argued the case as a public prosecutor, the Pocso judge sentenced the accused to 2.5 years in jail.

East Godavari superintendent of police P. Jagadish said stringent punishment will be meted out to anybody tries to molest girls or women. He underlined that such cases are specially monitored to convict the accused.