Hyderabad: Kukatpally police solved the rape and murder of an unidentified woman with the arrest of two bar attenders, including a juvenile on Thursday.

The accused raped the victim when she was unconscious and left her to die in a basement of a building in Prashanth Nagar, Kutatpally on April 20 night, police said.

Special teams were formed by Kukatpally police who checked the footage of 1200 CCTV cameras from the scene of offence Prashanth Nagar to Patancheruvu and finally identified the accused by their bike registration number and arrested them on Thursday.

The accused residents of Sangareddy district and attenders at Tirumala bar confessed that on April 20 when they were returning home on a bike they spotted the ‘victim’ at a tea stall in Prashant Nagar offering her a lift, ACP Srinivas Rao said.

Nitesh, the main accused, banged her head to the wall due to which she fell unconscious. After that they raped her, a police officer said.

The victim’s body was handed over to her family, who performed her last rites on Thursday.