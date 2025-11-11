Red Fort Blast Suspect's Father Detained

SRINAGAR: In a significant development in the investigation into the deadly car explosion near Delhi's Red Fort, police in Jammu and Kashmir’s southern Pulwama district on Tuesday detained Ghulam Nabi Bhat, the father of prime suspect Dr. Muhammad Umar Nabi, a 36-year-old physician, for questioning.

Bhat, a resident of Koil village, was taken from his home just hours after his wife was escorted for a DNA sampling procedure, officials confirmed. A widely circulated video captured the moment police personnel blindfolded Bhat using his own traditional pheran (a long Kashmiri robe) before whisking him away in a vehicle. The footage has sparked discussions on social media about procedural norms during detentions.

Authorities have also rounded up several doctors who were colleagues of Umar Nabi at a medical facility in Faridabad, Haryana. Additionally, three individuals connected to the sale and purchase of the Hyundai i20 car, bearing Haryana registration number HR26 CE 7674, used in the blast have been detained for interrogation. The trio has been identified as Aamir Rashid, Umar Rashid, and Tariq Malik, all hailing from Pulwama. According to Delhi Police, the vehicle used in the operation changed hands through a series of transactions, originating in Gurgaon, passing through Ambala, and ultimately ending with Umar’s possession. As of now, no formal arrests have been announced in connection with the incident.

Delhi Police sources identified Dr. Nabi, a practicing doctor, as the individual allegedly driving the Hyundai i20, possibly laden with explosives. The vehicle exploded on Monday near the parking area of the Red Fort Metro Station, claiming at least 12 lives and injuring several others. CCTV footage from the site reportedly shows the first clear image of the driver.

Investigators allege Nabi had ties to a terror module operating in Faridabad, where authorities recently seized a massive cache of explosives, including 360 kg of ammonium nitrate.

Earlier on Tuesday, Umar Nabi's mother Shamima Bano was taken to a local hospital in Pulwama for DNA testing to match samples with human remains recovered from the blast site. She was accompanied by two of the suspect's brothers.

Speaking to reporters who visited the family home, Dr. Umar’s sister-in-law Muzamila Akhter recounted the sudden police raid. “They came early in the morning,” she said, adding, “Officers took my mother-in-law, my husband, and my brother-in-law to the police station for questioning. They wanted to know where Umar was, when we last saw him, what he had been doing.”

The family last spoke to Dr. Umar on Friday—three days before his name surfaced in the ongoing terror probe. “We were stunned,” Muzamila continued. “He has been living in Faridabad for the past two years, working, building a life. He loved cricket—used to play every weekend with his friends there. That was his world.”

She described a young man far removed from the allegations now swirling around him. “He wasn’t that kind of person,” she insisted. “Quiet, focused, always talking about his patients, his clinic. He was engaged—his wedding was being planned for next year. We sacrificed so much for his education. His father took loans, I stitched clothes at night to help pay the fees. This doesn’t make sense.” When asked about Adil, the other doctor named in the case, she shook her head. “We don’t know him. We’ve only heard the name now, on the news. Umar never mentioned anyone called Adil. Not once.”

Family members, including the mother and other relatives of another Faridabad-based doctor Muzammil Ahmed Ganaie have vehemently denied any knowledge of his involvement in terrorist activities. “He has been away from home for the last four years, pursuing his medical career. We know nothing about these allegations,” the mother told reporters, expressing shock over the police claims.

Dr. Ganaie’s younger brother Azad Shakil told reporters, “They say it’s because of some material they recovered, but my brother has been working as a doctor far from home—first in Delhi, now in Faridabad—for the last three years. He barely comes back. Only twice a year, during Eid or if someone falls seriously ill.” He added, “We haven’t been allowed to see him since the arrest. Not even once. He’s still unmarried, focused on his work, saving lives. That’s all he ever wanted to do.”

In a related fallout, following the discovery of a rifle in a locker belonging to one of the accused doctors, the Office of the Administrator, Associated Hospitals, Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, issued a stern circular on Tuesday. The directive mandates all faculty, departmental heads, paramedical staff, and students to identify and label their lockers with name, designation, and a unique code by November 14. The initiative targets the removal of surplus, unclaimed, or unmarked lockers cluttering corridors and common areas in GMC Srinagar and the associated Sri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital.

Post-deadline, inspections will be conducted by Medical Superintendents of SMHS Hospital, Resident Medical Officers (RMOs) of respective floors, and the Estates-cum-Transport Officer. Unidentified lockers will be cleared without recourse for claims.

The circular further stipulates that Section Officers, the Estates Officer, and the Accounts Section withhold Last Pay Certificates (LPC), No Objection Certificates (NOC), or service books during employee transfers unless lockers are properly handed over. Signed by the Administrator, it emphasises maintaining discipline, order, and security within hospital premises.

Amid the ongoing probe, police forces across J&K have ramped up vigilance, with intensive vehicle checks along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway (NH-44) and other key arterial roads.

Teams deployed at strategic checkpoints are thoroughly inspecting private cars, commercial vehicles, and two-wheelers to monitor suspicious movements, prevent contraband transport, and detect potential threats.

These operations aim to bolster the security grid and ensure public safety, a police spokesman here said. Senior officers overseeing the drives highlighted their role in deterring illegal activities, uncovering crimes, and fostering community trust. Checks continue round-the-clock with coordinated efforts among units, the spokesman added.

Authorities have appealed to residents and travellers for cooperation during inspections and urged reporting of any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.

The J&K police had on Monday said that while working in close coordination with Haryana, Uttar Pradesh Police, and central agencies they have in a major counter-terrorism breakthrough dismantled a sophisticated inter-state and transnational terror network linked to banned outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGuH), an ISIS affiliate.

Announcing the success, a police spokesperson described the 15-day operation as a decisive strike against a “white-collar terror ecosystem” that exploited professional, academic, and religious networks to fund and execute attacks while projecting a veneer of respectability.

The operation began on October 19 after residents of Bunpora, Nowgam (Srinagar outskirts) reported threatening JeM posters targeting security forces. FIR No. 162/2025 was registered under UAPA, BNS, Explosives Act, and Arms Act. What started as a probe into propaganda quickly uncovered a deep-rooted conspiracy spanning Kashmir, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and overseas handlers in Pakistan, the police said.

Eight high-value operatives were arrested, including three doctors, a mosque imam, students, and professionals. The police claimed that they were in direct contact with foreign handlers via encrypted apps, using charity and welfare pretexts to raise funds, radicalise recruits, procure arms, and assemble IEDs for multi-state attacks.

Those arrested have been identified as Arif Nisar Dar alias Sahil, Yasir-ul-Ashraf, Maqsood Ahmad Dar alias Shahid-all residents of Srinagar- Molvi Irfan Ahmad, Imam of a local mosque originally from southern district of Shopian, Zameer Ahmad Ahanger alias Mutlasha, a resident of Ganderbal district, Dr. Muzammil Ahmad Ganaie alias Musaib from Pulwama, Dr. Adeel from neighbouring Kulgam district, and Dr. Shaheen, a Lucknow-based medical professional from whose car an AK-47 rifle was allegedly recovered.

Dr. Ganaie was declared wanted in the poster case and arrested from his rented accommodation in Faridabad whereas Dr. Shaheen was flown from Lucknow to Srinagar for intensive interrogation, the police said. Pakistani phone numbers recovered from the mobiles of Dr. Ganaie and Dr. Adeel are being traced to identify overseas handlers, the police said, adding that more arrests are imminent as the role of additional suspects has emerged.

Simultaneous searches were conducted in Srinagar, Anantnag, Ganderbal, Shopian, Faridabad, Saharanpur, and Lucknow.

The seized items include one each Chinese Star pistol, Beretta pistol, AK-56 rifle and AK Krinkov rifle with ammunitions, 2,900 kilograms of IED-making material (ammonium nitrate- including 360 kg from Faridabad- potassium nitrate, Sulphur, other chemicals and reagents, inflammable substances, electronic circuits, batteries, wires, remote controls, 20 timers and 4 timer-battery sets). Also seized are metal sheets, 5 kg of heavy metal fragments, walkie-talkie set and other incriminating documents and digital devices, additional magazines and live rounds.

A parallel financial probe is tracing terror funding channels, the police said, adding, “This operation thwarted devastating multi-state attacks and dealt a severe blow to JeM and AGuH. It underscores our resolve to eradicate terrorism in all forms.”