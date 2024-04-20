Top
Jail for wrong route violations, warn Cyberabad traffic cops

Geeta Valaboju
19 April 2024 6:40 PM GMT
Hyderabad Traffic Police authorities have ramped up enforcement measures by issuing stern warnings to errant motorists. (Image: DC/file photo)

Hyderabad: In a bid to address the rise in traffic violations, especially driving the wrong way down a one-way street, the authorities have ramped up enforcement measures by issuing stern warnings to errant motorists.

Cyberabad traffic joint CP D. Joel Davis said, "Driving in the wrong direction (in a one-way street) not only causes traffic jams but also poses risks to drivers and pedestrians. We have announced a zero tolerance policy towards such violations.”

Those involved in fatal accidents due to traffic violations will face legal action, including charges under Section 304 Part 2 of the IPC. “We are working to use CCTV cameras. More cameras will be installed in areas that have not been covered.,” Davis added

"During a special operation, 36 individuals were caught in two days in Miyapur,” said Miyapur traffic inspector G. Prashanth.

