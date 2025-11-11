J-K: Staff, Students of GMC Hospitals in Anantnag, Srinagar Directed to Label Their Lockers

Srinagar: Authorities in Kashmir on Tuesday have directed the staff and students at the Government Medical College (GMC) and SMHS hospital here to identify and label their personal lockers, officials said on Tuesday. The circular issued by the administrator, associated hospitals, Srinagar, came in the wake of the recovery of arms and ammunition from the locker of a doctor at the GMC, Anantnag on November 8.

"It is impressed upon all the faculty members/ heads of the departments/paramedical staff/ students, to personally identify their lockers and label them with their name, designation and code," the circular reads.

It highlighted that the exercise should be completed by November 14, after which the medical superintendent of Government SMHS Hospital, Srinagar, RMOs of respective floors, estates cum transport officer GMC Srinagar will carry out an inspection and sort out extra surplus lockers that are unnecessarily occupying the space of hospital corridors, and GMC building corridors at various places.

"No chance will be given to any employee to have any claim on the lockers that will not be identified after a specified period," it added.

The section officers/estates officer/accounts section are also directed not to issue any LPC (last pay certificate), NOC or service book on transfer of any employee until and unless the individual locker of the employee is not handed over, the circular added.

Meanwhile, the medical superintendent, GMC Anantnag, has also issued a similar circular.

"It is hereby ordered that all HODs should identify the lockers/almirahs in their respective departments/wards, etc. and get the name of the staff to whom it is allotted pasted on it," the circular said, adding that any unidentified locker/almirah which is not owned by anyone should be reported to the undersigned.

On November 6, the doctor, from whose locker arms and ammunition were recovered, was arrested and handed over to the Jammu and Kashmir Police for allegedly putting up posters in support of the banned terror outfit, Jaish-e-Mohammed, in Srinagar, an official said on Friday.

Additional Superintendent of Police (City) Vyom Bindal said, "The accused, Adil Ahmed, a resident of Anantnag district in Jammu and Kashmir, was working at a private hospital in Saharanpur. He was taken into custody by the Srinagar police on Thursday in connection with a case registered there."