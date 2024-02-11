Intermediate Student Dies by Suicide at Social Welfare College in Suryapet

Hyderabad: A Dalit girl student, who was doing her Intermediate BiPC second year, a minor, died by suicide at her hostel room at a social welfare gurukul school at Imampet, Suryapet Rural police said on Sunday.

The incident came a week after two Dalit students, who were minors, died by suicide at a social welfare school hostel in Bhongir. Police said they were probing the case.

Alleging that she had died by suicide due to the college principal's harassment, parents and relatives of the 17-year-old victim staged a protest on Sunday in front of the college and demanded action.

The parents, residents of Suryapet, said that the student had spoken to them over a video call on Saturday evening and told them that she would go to a farewell party at the college. The father said he had gone to the hostel to give her flowers.

Hours after he went to home, the father said, he received a phone call from the college staff stating that his daughter had died by suicide and that the body had been shifted to the government area hospital.

Suryapet Rural sub-inspector N. Balu said that the student had three backlogs. A case of death under suspicious circumstances was registered and police would take up the probe based on the postmortem report. Police denied the role of the principal in the case but said they would record the statements of students, college staff and the principal as part of their investigation.