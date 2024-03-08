Inter second year student dies by suicide

A 19-year-old second year degree student, who was upset for the last few days, died by suicide at his house in Margadarsi colony, Kothapet.

According to Chaitanyapuri police the victim C. Anish, took the extreme step Wednesday evening. His father C. Anand Kumar and mother had come to work in St John school. On their return, they found him dead.

Anish, a student of St Joseph degree college in Koti, was not attending college and had stopped meeting his friends for the past two weeks, Anand told police, who, police registered a case of suspicious death. Police handed over the victim's body to his family after a postmortem on Thursday.