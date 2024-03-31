Top
Inter-faith Couple Harased, Cops Arrest 4

DC Correspondent
31 March 2024 3:41 AM GMT
Hyderabad: Four people have been arrested for allegedly assaulting a man for allegedly moving around with a woman belonging to another community here a few days ago, the police said on Saturday.

The case was registered based on an undated video clip of the incident that circulated on social media, in which some are purportedly heard telling the man not to go around with the woman as he belonged to a particular community and was “lying” with regard to his name. The man, who is seen holding an infant in his arms, with the woman standing next to him, at the Macca Masjid.

( Source : PTI )
