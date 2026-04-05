Infant Kidnapped in UP's Bulandshahr, Rescued in 2 Hours

Bulandshahr (UP): A 10-month-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped by three motorcycle-borne juveniles in the Jahangirabad area was rescued safely within two hours by the police, officials said on Sunday.According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday when the accused allegedly abducted the infant from Jasar village under the Jahangirabad police station limits.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Tejveer Singh said that information regarding the kidnapping was received around 1 pm on April 4.

Later, police rushed to the spot and initiated a search. Using CCTV footage and other surveillance methods, the police traced and recovered the infant girl unharmed within two hours of the incident, he said.

During preliminary questioning, the juveniles claimed that they had mistakenly taken the girl, believing her to be a relative's child, the officer said.

The three accused, all residents of Jahangirabad town, have been detained and were being questioned, police said.