Indian-Origin Student Found Dead In US, Third Incident Within a Week
Ohio: An Indian student was found dead in Ohio on Thursday, as informed by the official handle of the Indian Consulate in New York on X.
Benigeri was a student of the Lindner School of Business, Cincinnati.
This latest incident has raised concerns as this is the third death of an Indian student in the United States within the last week.
Earlier this week, two other Indian students were also reported dead in separate incidents, one of which was a brutal murder committed by a homeless man.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle with agency inputs )
