Indian-Origin Student Found Dead In US, Third Incident Within a Week

Ohio: An Indian student was found dead in Ohio on Thursday, as informed by the official handle of the Indian Consulate in New York on X.

Deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of Mr. Shreyas Reddy Benigeri, a student of Indian origin in Ohio. Police investigation is underway. At this stage, foul play is not suspected.



The Consulate continues to remain in touch with the family and is extending all possible… — India in New York (@IndiainNewYork) February 1, 2024

Benigeri was a student of the Lindner School of Business, Cincinnati.

This latest incident has raised concerns as this is the third death of an Indian student in the United States within the last week.



Earlier this week, two other Indian students were also reported dead in separate incidents, one of which was a brutal murder committed by a homeless man.

