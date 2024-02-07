Indalwai police station books case against its SI

Nizamabad: Indalwai police station booked a cheating case against the station’s sub-inspector Mahesh on Wednesday.

The case has been booked on the directive of police commissioner Kalmeshwar Shinganevar. The SI had cheated a woman assuring that he would marry her. After she became pregnant, she came to the Indalwai police station on Sunday and argued with Mahesh over the delay in their marriage.

Mahesh refused saying he is already married and has two children. Following this, the woman lodged a complaint against the sub-inspector on Wednesday.

Sensing trouble, Mahesh has absented himself from duties.

SI Mahesh and the woman became close after they met on Facebook. Police have not revealed the woman’s name to protect her privacy.