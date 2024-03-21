Illegal Insulin Injections Worth Rs 52 L Seized

Hyderabad: In a fresh round of drugs seizures, the Drugs Control Administration (DCA) on Wednesday conducted simultaneous raids on six wholesalers in twin cities and seized huge quantities of insulin injections (pre-filled pens) which were procured illegally from New Delhi without purchase bills. Officials seized stocks worth Rs 51.92 lakh during the raids.

The seized insulin injections, sourced from New Delhi without purchase bills, are being sold at substantial discounts of more than 40% by the said wholesalers and are suspected to be either illegally diverted from the supply chain or spurious drugs, thereby raising concerns about their authenticity, officials confirmed

“After gathering information, the officials raided six medical distributors in Hyderabad from March 15 to 20,” DG (DCA) V.B. Kamalasan Reddy said.

Raids were carried out simultaneously at wholesale dealers in Padmaraonagar, Ramanthapur, Sultan Bazaar, Malkajgiri, Kachiguda areas where stocks worth Rs 51.92 lakh were seized.

Upon inquiry, the wholesalers disclosed that the stocks of insulin injections were supplied illegally without bills by dealers in New Delhi named as Bhagwathi Pharma and Royal Drugs.

“Procuring medicines illegally without purchase bills is a violation of Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940. Illegal procurement of medicines without purchase bills is considered fraudulent behaviour primarily because it involves serious health issues, the officials explained who took the samples for analysis.

Further investigation shall be carried out and action shall be taken as per the law against all the offenders, the officials warned.

“The public may report any such complaints regarding illegal activities concerning medicines through the Drugs Control Administration at 1800-599-6969, which is operational from 10.30 am to 5 pm on all working days,” the DG stated in a press release on Wednesday.