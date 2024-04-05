Illegal Activities at Nights Leave Kukatpally Residents Worried

Hyderabad: The residents of Bhagyanagar at Kukatpally are venting ire for being subject to sleepless nights as the nearby bus stops have become hotspots for illegal activities, particularly prostitution. Some women or their agents clandestinely mingle with people waiting for buses and offer their services to customers, making eye contact and gestures.

This has resulted in other passengers, particularly women, being targeted. Recently, a woman, who was threatened and harassed at one of the bus stops, filed a police complaint which prompted the authorities to launch an investigation into the matter.

"I'm worried about getting home safely, especially after working late at night. It is becoming more dangerous to travel alone at night," said a resident, Anjali Jain.

Thakur Singh, a social activist, said "We have filed many complaints regarding these activities. It's good to see that action is being taken now. Authorities should collaborate with the local community and social groups to eradicate this problem.”

According to police, decoy operation teams have been deployed to target those carrying out illegal activities. Coerced or lured into the trade, some women operate in small groups and solicit customers discreetly.

“We have intensified efforts to address the issue. Regular patrols and surveillance are being conducted in areas that are notorious for such activities, including in the vicinity of JNTU and the 100 feet road. Additionally, undercover operations are being carried out to arrest perpetrators and rescue the victims,” said Kukatpally inspector D. Krishna Mohan.

Twelve petty cases have been booked and two FIRs were filed on Wednesday alone. On an average, police said they were trapping at least five individuals indulging in such operations, he added. “The activities are more at bus stops in Bhagyanagar and Jagadgiri gutta surroundings,” said sources.