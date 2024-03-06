Hyderabad: Woman Software Engineer Dies by Suicide

Hyderabad: A 23-year-old software engineer died by suicide at a women’s hostel in Kothaguda under Gachibowli police station limits, on Monday evening; leaving her family members and friends in a state of shock.

Victim M. Vidyashree, a native of Goskupally village in Rajanna Siricilla district, was attached to an IT firm in Gachibowli.

Gachibowli police station sub-inspector K. Bhanu Prasad said her body was found in the shower of her hostel bathroom at 4 pm. Vidyashree was quite excited as her marriage was set to take place on March 17. On March 4, she was seen distributing sweets and wedding cards to her roommates and others. But everybody was shocked, when Vidyashree died by suicide the same day at 4 pm.

Some of her friends said Vidyashree was informing everybody that she would be going on a pre-wedding photo-shoot with her would-be husband on Thursday.

Explaining further, the sub-inspector said, “Upon receiving information, we rushed to the spot to investigate the matter. We inspected her hostel room and inquired about the reason for taking the extreme step. But none of her friend was able to explain the cause. A case of suspicious death was registered and the victim’s parents were informed. After an autopsy, the body was handed to her family on Tuesday.”