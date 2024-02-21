Hyderabad: Three Peddlers Held, 6.4 kg Ganja Seized

Hyderabad: Balanagar SOT team arrested three narcotics peddlers and seized 6.4 kg ganja worth Rs 2.15 lakh from their possession.

They were caught selling the contraband to students at Nizampet ground in Bachupally on Wednesday.

The culprits were identified as M. Umesh, resident of Yapral, Durga Prasad of Kukatpally and Rohit Kumar, a native of Odisha.

During interrogation, they confessed that they had procured the contraband from Odisha through Rohit for Rs 2.15 lakh a few days back, the police said.

The accused were arrested in earlier NDPS cases too.

The accused and the seized contraband were produced before the court.