Hyderabad: Tech Students Dies After Heart Stroke

Hyderabad: A 20-year-old third year engineering student reportedly died of a heart stroke in Ibrahimpatnam.

Around 1.30 pm on Sunday, the victim Islavat Siddu complained of severe pain in his chest and collapsed in his hostel room. Other inmates and staff members rushed him to a private hospital where the doctors said that he had died after suffering a heart stroke, Ibrahimpatnam police said.

This incident took place at a private college hostel in Sheriguda under Ibrahimpatnam police station limits.

Siddu was a native of Gummadavelli Devaroni thanda, Konda Mallepalli mandal in Nalgonda district.

“We have informed the victim’s parents and shifted his body to OGH mortuary for postmortem, " a police official said.