Hyderabad: SSC Student Dies After RTC Bus Runs Over Her

Hyderabad: A 14-year-old SSC student died on the spot after she was run over by an RTC bus in Yousufguda around 9.50 am on Tuesday.

According to Jubilee Hills police, the victim D. Sirisha was pillion riding with her brother on a Scooty near pillar number 1529 at Kotla Vijay Bhaskar Reddy stadium when three persons riding an Activa hit their Scooty while overtaking it.

The victim’s brother lost control and fell on the road and she was crushed when she came under the wheels of an RTC bus that was coming in the same direction.

Police registered a case under section 304 (culpable homicide) and are investigating.

Sirisha daughter of D Guruvaiah and a resident of Rehmathnagar, Yousufguda had passed ninth class this year, police said.