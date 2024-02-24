Hyderabad SHE Teams Secure Conviction of 14 for Indecent Behaviour

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad SHE Teams secured the conviction of 14 persons, including women, for indulging in indecent behaviour in public spaces, following complaints lodged with the police.

A statement from the SHE Teams said that the police conducted operations and took legal action against the individuals.

Video evidence gathered played a crucial role in prosecuting offenders, the She Teams said. Twelve individuals were convicted under Section 70(b) of the City Police Act, each levied a Rs 50 fine. Additionally, two other individuals were penalised by a court.