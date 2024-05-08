Hyderabad: Rs 3.16 Crore Worth Cash, Ornaments Seized During Vehicle Checks In a Day

Hyderabad: The ongoing vehicle checking, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, saw the Cyberabad SOT team and local police seize Rs 3.16 crore worth cash, gold and silver since Tuesday.

SOT Balanagar and Bachupally police seized two high-end vehicles, (bearing numbers TS 09 EN 3522 and TS 08 GL 1767) and recovered unaccounted cash to the tune of Rs 22 lakh that was being transported. A two-wheeler just ahead was showing routes away from police checkpoints. Bachupally police detained P. Akhil (28) and K. Shashi kiran (24) for questioning in this connection.

Meanwhile, SOT Medchal and local police tracked down a SISCO safe guard vehicle (TG10T0254), which was carrying Rs 24,91,700 in five sealed boxes without QR code or ECI approval.

In a separate case, SOT Balanagar and Kukatpally police conducted vehicle checks near south India shopping mall. They stopped a Radiant logistics vehicle (TS 11UD 2560) that was transporting Rs 2,63,845 without QR code or ECI permission.

In a major haul, they stopped a vehicle (PB 65 AZ 6739) near Ramdev hospital and found that it was carrying four kg gold worth over Rs 2.64 crore and four kg silver valued at Rs 2.80 lakh. The vehicle did not have proper documents, said Srinivas Gupta, DCP (SOT) Cyberabad.