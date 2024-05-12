Hyderabad Police Seize 20.3 kg of Ganja, Arrest Two Interstate Peddlers

Hyderabad: The TS prohibition and excise task force along with local law and order police during the Lok Sabha election-related route checks intercepted vehicles in Ghatkesar and seized 20.3 kg of ganja and arrested two interstate peddlers.

Malkajgiri zone excise state task force team and Ghatkesar police during route watch at the ORR toll gate at Ghatkesar, Medchal-Malkajgiri district, on Saturday intercepted a white coloured vehicle (TS EU 0940), and seized the ganja that was concealed in a special cavity in the doors, said K. Naveen Kumar, SP TS, excise task force said.

The prime accused was Mohd Salim Ayub Shaik (41) of Mumbai, and Venkatesh Balappa Shivmol (38) of LB Nagar and a native of Mumbai, Naveen Kumar said. Vinod Devkar and Shiva, also natives of Mumbai, were at large.

During investigation the accused confessed that they procured the contraband from AP and were transporting it to Mumbai to gain easy money. The police also seized two mobile phones and the car used in transporting the contraband and the arrested accused were booked under Sections 42(2) and 52-A of the NDPS Act of 1985.

Excise officials have samples of seized material and produced the accused before court.