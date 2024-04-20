Hyderabad: Police Foils Smuggling of PDS Rice

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on Friday intercepted a truck suspected of smuggling 15 tonnes of PDS rice to Maharashtra on the Rajendranagar main road.

According to sources, the truck was stopped as part of routine checks by the Rajendranagar police. Upon inspection, officers discovered a large quantity of PDS rice. The rice, intended for distribution through government run PDS outlets, was being transported without proper authorisation.

A further investigation revealed that the alleged smuggling was orchestrated by an individual identified as Salman, a resident of Chandrayangutta He got the PDS rice from a godown located in Chandrayangutta to distribute in Maharashtra.

Police seized 15 tonnes of rice and detained two persons Amer Mahinoob Sheikh and Dhanraj. A case has been registered and investigation is underway, said the police.