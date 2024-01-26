Top
Drunk Man Creates Ruckus Near Punjagutta, Booked

DC Correspondent
26 Jan 2024 5:39 PM GMT
A viral video of the incident shows passersby chasing the vehicle, with one person sitting on top of the car as it moves amid the congested road. (Screengrab/By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: Panic gripped Panjagutta area in Hyderabad after a man went on a rampage and created ruckus on the busy road.

As per reports, a car driver who was in an inebriated state hit vehicles and passersby enroute.

Hyderabad police who were alerted about this incident, rushed to the spot and went after him. They finally caught the drunk man after chasing him.

The police has filed a case against him, as per reports.

The Hyderabad police on Friday is said to have arrested one for drunken driving.

A viral video of the incident shows passersby chasing the vehicle, with one person sitting on top of the car as it moves amid the congested road.

