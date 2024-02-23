Top
Hyderabad Police Arrest Four Burglary Suspects Travelling to Goa

DC Correspondent
23 Feb 2024 8:44 AM GMT
Alleged burglars apprehended after committing thefts in the city.
Police apprehend burglary suspects who fled to Goa after thefts.

Hyderabad: Police arrested four persons who committed two burglaries in the city and used the money to travel to Goa. Alwal police arrested G. Vijay Kumar, P. Krishna Vamsi, Satish and Teja from Goa while Shravan is absconding. They had stolen 32 tola gold ornaments, four kg silver and a laptop and over Rs 50,000 net cash from two houses.


