Hyderabad: Over Rs 2.69 Crore Seized Amount Released: Poll Officer

Hyderabad: The district grievance committee of Hyderabad has released Rs 2,69,35,895 by resolving 102 cases.

Hyderabad district electoral officer Ronald Rose, in a press release here on Wednesday said that Rs 3,60,81,895 was seized from 107 people who were carrying cash in excess of Rs 50,000 without any proof.

“Around 102 of them people submitted proofs and Rs 2,69,35,895 was released,” he said. Five cases to the overall tune of Rs 91,46,000 has been referred to the income tax and commercial tax departments.

Meanwhile people have been asked to call 9618888110 or 9177872240 if they come across any such seizures.