Hyderabad: Man Murdered in Bagh Lingampally

Hyderabad: A 67-year-old man was found brutally murdered by unidentified assailants while he was sleeping on a pushcart stationed on a footpath in Bagh Lingampally early on Sunday. The assailants crushed the victim’s head with a boulder, killing him immediately, according to Chikkadpally police.

“Locals informed us about the incident in the early hours of Sunday. We visited the crime scene. The victim has been identified as Sastri Gopal through his Aadhaar card found in his pocket," said Chikkadpally police inspector A. Seethaiah. "Sastri had the address of a GHMC orphanage in Begumpet. We are checking the CCTV cameras installed at the crime scene and surrounding areas," Seethaiah added. "We are making efforts to get details about the victim and determine if he had any enemies," the inspector continued. However, police sources disclosed that two unidentified persons smashed Gopal’s head with a boulder and fled. Police have registered a case of murder and collected the blood-stained boulder used in the crime. A special team has been formed to identify and apprehend the assailants. The victim’s body has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem examination.