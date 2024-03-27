Hyderabad: Man Kills Co-Worker After Spat Over Bike

Hyderabad: A man murdered his co-worker after he was asked to repair his damaged bike in Subhashnagar under Jeedimetla police station limits.

According to Jeedimetla police, Jailer Singh, 20, and Sameer Singh, 23, both residents of Subhashnagar, work at a construction site in Tandur.

Two days ago, Sameer had borrowed Jailer Singh’s bike and damaged it in an accident, Jeedimetla sub-inspector A. Hareesh said.

On Tuesday, Jailer Singh forced Sameer to get his bike repaired and when he refused the former threatened to kill him, police added.

A heated argument ensued between them which took a nasty turn. In a fit of rage, Sameer took a knife and slit Jailer’s throat and fled the scene. Locals rushed Jailer to a private hospital where the doctors declared him brought dead.

“Both victim and the accused had come to the city from Uttar Pradesh a few months back and worked as labourers at a private construction site,” police said adding that police registered a case of murder against Sameer and reportedly took him into custody.

Victim’s body has been shifted to Gandhi Hospital mortuary for postmortem and handed over to his family members on Wednesday.