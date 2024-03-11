Hyderabad: Illegal Betting Ads Ride on Metro Despite Ban

Hyderabad: To generate revenue, Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is advertising the mobile apps that promote and facilitate the playing of illegal online betting, including rummy and other card games on Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) properties.

These advertisements are placed on coaches of Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) trains, pillars and other properties owned by Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL).

The GHMC’s Directorate of Enforcement Vigilance & Disaster Management (EV&DM) has already written a letter to the HMR authorities to pull down the advertisement elements but in vain.

According to the advisory of the Central Consumer Protection Authority, there is a prohibition of advertising, promotion and endorsement of Illegal activities which includes betting and gambling. Betting and gambling are strictly prohibited under the Public Gambling Act, 1867.

However, ‘bet and win’, ‘play poker, teen patti and win cash’ and other advertisement elements with names of different betting mobile apps have been advertised to generate revenue. The issue related to display of card games was brought to the notice of authorities too by activists.

“The Hyderabad Metro Rail is used by many people, especially students and youngsters. It is very unfortunate that, to earn money, illegal betting apps are being promoted,” said Harish Daga, an activist from the city.

When Deccan Chronicle contacted the HMRL officials, they said that the entire advertisement related activity was taken care of by the Larsen & Toubro. However, the person responsible from Larsen & Toubro who is responsible for communicating with the media said that, he needs time to respond. He said that, he can respond after consulting with his higher authorities.