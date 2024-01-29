Hyderabad: Hoax Bomb Caller Arrested

Hyderabad: The Market police arrested a 39-year-old man for calling the Dial 100 number and claiming that he had overheard some persons saying that bombs had been planted in the areas near the Secunderabad railway station. The accused, Ghouse Pasha, cook at a hotel in Kukatpally and was arrested on Sunday from his native place in Khammam.

Police in a statement said: “Ghouse Pasha with an intention to spread fear among the public and to disturb public peace dialled 100 from his phone number and gave false information stating that he had heard two suspects secretly discussing planting of bombs near the Secunderabad railway station and surrounding areas,”

In his call to the police, Ghouse offered to come to a hotel near the station to identify the persons.

When the police went to the hotel and called Ghouse, they found that he had switched off his mobile phone. Not wanting to take a chance, the police vacated the busy area and deployed sniffer dogs and bomb disposal teams to search for suspicious objects. It turned out that the call was a hoax.

Police said they managed to get the details of Ghouse through his SIM and his location was traced to Khammam from where he was arrested. North zone DCP Rohini Priyadarshini said a special team of Market police inspector M. Rama Krishna and sub-inspector B. Sreevardhan used technical evidence to track down Ghouse.

