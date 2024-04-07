Hyderabad: Hit and Run Accident Claims a Life

Hyderabad: A man was booked in a hit and run case for running over two men, who were taking selfies at Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge in the early hours of Saturday. One of the victims died while the other sustained injuries.

According to Madhapur inspector G. Mallesh, two people, K Anil Kumar (27), a driver residing at Parvath Nagar and K. Ajay from SR Nagar, were taking selfies on the edge of the bridge when a speeding car (AP28DV 7999) hit them from behind.

Anil fell on the car’s rear side and died immediately. Ajay was swiftly attended to by the local patrolling team, which rushed him to a nearby private hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

The car driver fled from the scene while the police detained the vehicle’s owner for questioning.

A case has been registered under sections 304A and 337 of the Indian IPC.