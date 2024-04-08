Hyderabad: Former BRS MLA's son arrested

Hyderabad: Panjagutta police arrested former BRS MLA Shakeel's son Raheel Ahmed, wanted in an accident case.



According to police, Raheel, accused in the case, rammed his BMW car into Praja Bhavan, damaging the barricades, a few months back. After the incident, Raheel fled to Dubai and the police issued a lookout notice.



Raheel also tried to mislead police by naming his driver as the accused by influencing Panjagutta police inspector. Panjagutta police inspector Durga Rao and Bidhan inspector Prem Sagar have been suspunded for supporting the BRS MLA's son.