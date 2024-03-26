Hyderabad: Election Enforcement Teams Seized Cash and Things

Hyderabad: From the time the election code of conduct was announced on March 16, the Hyderabad district election office said it was monitoring the situation to ensure no unlawful activities take place or no political party lures the voter with cash or gifts.

Election enforcement teams on Tuesday conducted checking at various points and seized Rs 16,04,590 in cash, goods worth Rs 2,32,582, and 291.85 litres liquor.

GHMC commissioner Ronald Rose, the district election officer, said that in the GHMC region so far, Rs 2,40,86,390 cash and valuables worth Rs 35,24,153 had been seized. He said 94 cases had been registered and 96 persons arrested for holding 1336.91 litres of illegal liquor. He said 110 FIRs have been registered in the period.