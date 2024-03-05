Hyderabad DSP Suspended for Alleged Phone Tapping of Opposition Leaders

Hyderabad: The government on Monday suspended Praneet Rao, a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) rank officer who worked in Special Intelligence Bureau (SIB), for allegedly tapping the phones of Opposition leaders when the BRS was in power.

Rao had been recently transferred to the DGP office.

Congress leaders, including TPCC chief A. Revanth Reddy, then in the opposition, had accused the BRS government of tapping its phones and monitoring their activities.