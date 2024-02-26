BJP Leader's son held in Cocaine party bust at Radisson Blu Gachibowli

Police conducted raids at Radisson Hotel in Gachibowli on Sunday night and seized large amount of drugs. Three persons, including a prominent businessman have been arrested, during the operation.While details regarding the seized drugs are still awaited, DCP Vineeth said that action has been taken against persons associated with a prominent leader. "Investigation is on to find out more details of the drugs and the people involved," he said.Preliminary reports suggest a BJP candidate might be involved in the case, adding a political angle to the investigation.Police also suspect that Former Chief Minister Rosaiah son-in-law and BJP leader Yogananadam's son Vivekananda and his friend were using cocaine in the hotel. Police said that drug tests will be conducted for both of them. Cases will be registered based on the test results. Vivekananda's father, Yogananadam, had contested as a BJP candidate from sherilingampalli constituency.