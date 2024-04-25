Hyderabad: Dental Clinic Receptionist Dies by Suicide

Hyderabad: A 19-year-old receptionist at Lavanya dental clinic, Maheshwari, died by suicide in the office in Manikonda.

According to Raidurgam police, the victim D. Maheshwari left her house for work in Panchavati colony Tuesday morning, according to her mother D. Veeramani.

When she did not turn up with her brother Anand, they were worried as she was not responding to calls.

Around 9 am on Wednesday, Anand went to her work place. The door was locked from inside. Anand peeped through the window and found his sister dead. He informed the police immediately.

Raidurgam police have registered a case of suspicious death. The victim’s body was shifted to OGH hospital mortuary for postmortem.