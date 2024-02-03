Hyderabad: Data Entry Job Fraud, 4 Arrested

Hyderabad: The Cyber Crime Police of Cyberabad on Saturday arrested four persons involved in a widespread data entry job fraud under the guise of Flora Solutions targeting job seekers across India, enticing them with part-time jobs and siphoning off substantial amounts.

According to the police, the case unfolded when a complainant, seeking a part-time job, received a WhatsApp message regarding Captcha Typing Work from Flora Solutions. Falling victim to the fraud, she paid Rs 6,17,660 out of fear, prompted by fake legal notices threatening violations of terms and conditions.

The accused have been identified as Rahul Ashok Bhai Baviskar, 25, Sagar Patil, 24, Kalpesh Thorat, 26 and A4 Nilesh Patil, aged 24.

According to the police, Rahul, a telecaller was well-versed with the scam. He collected the jobseekers’ data from online portals. Sagar Patil also joined as a telecaller, while Kalpesh and Nilesh supplied the necessary accounts. Rahul, posing as Flora Solutions official, sent WhatsApp messages to job seekers, providing login credentials for data entry work. After the victims submitted their work, he claimed inadequacies and sent fake legal notices, leading to extortion.

The Cyber Crime Police traced the victims to Dandeli area of Surat and arrested Rahul and Nilesh in Gujarat and seized six mobile phones, one laptop and five debit cards. Investigations revealed the involvement of the accused in 358 complaints on cybercrime.gov.in, with 28 complaints pertaining to Telangana state, including 11 in Cyberabad and investigation is still underway, the police said.